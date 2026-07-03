Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration

Aamir Khan has opened up about his “gharelu” wedding plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, offering a glimpse into the intimate celebration and revealing details about the guest list.
The Don 3 star has confirmed he will marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5, with only family and close friends in attendance.
Speaking with the media, Aamir said, “Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaen chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings).”
The Lagaan actor added, “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.”
Aamir Khan relationship with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met 25 years ago before reconnecting years later and falling in love.
He introduced her as his girlfriend during his 60th birthday celebrations, and the couple have largely kept their relationship private.
Aamir Khan's previous relationship
This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage.
He was previously married to Reena Dutta and the couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.
Later he tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he continues to co-parent their son, Azad.