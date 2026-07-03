Farah Khan Ali finally breaks silence on Bobby Deol romance: 'We held hands'

Farah Khan Ali, Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's daughter, has opened up about her past romance with Bobby Deol.
In a recent interview, the renowned jewellery designer said that she and the actor were childhood sweethearts, and that their relationship was quite innocent.
Farah Khan Ali speaks out about Bobby Deol romance
Talking to Vickey Lalwani, Farah noted, "We were childhood sweethearts. I had a massive crush on him. He had a massive crush on me. And that's it. I mean, nothing. We held hands."
Explaining the circumstances, Farah added that they exchanged letters when she was 16 and Bobby was 17; however, it could not be defined as dating as "that was around 40 years ago, life was very different. Today it's not the same when you're 16 and 17".
Farah Khan Ali on bond with Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol
Despite their brief romance, she and Bobby have remained close over the years, and Farah revealed that she also shares a strong bond with his wife, Tanya Deol.
"Probably today he is one of my closest friends, and so is Tanya, his wife, whom I adore them from the bottom of my heart," she continued.
Farah said, "They’re family to me, and there’s nothing I would not do for both of them. I'm so happy that they found each other because they're perfect for each other."
Neelum Kothari was not the reason for Farah Khan Ali and Bobby Deol
Farah also dismissed long-standing speculation that she distanced herself from Bobby because of actress Neelam Kothari.
She insisted there was never any misunderstanding between them, adding that Neelum has always been a close friend.
"That's not true at all. Neelum is my dearest friend. she came in Bobby's life after Bobby and me. So, it wasn't like she broke us up, So, I would not agree with that. We are very close. We had the most amazing childhood memories and we are still touch. And honestly, I'm saying this because I' the most blunt person and I've not done anything in my life which I will regret."
About Bobby Deol and Neelum Kothari
Bobby and Neelum were romantically involved for five years before the actor made his Bollywood debut.
The two eventually parted ways in the early 1990s.
Previously, Neelum shared that she was the one who ended their relationship, as she was hesitant about the life as a "star wife".
Farah Khan Ali is a renowned jewellery designer and the sister of Sussane Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik Roshan.