Jon Pardi, Summer confirm divorce hours after hairdresser shares heartbreaking news

Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi have decided to part ways after five years of marriage.
On Friday, July 3, the 41-year-old and his wife announced that they have decided to divorce, as they penned in a joint Instagram post, "After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage."
"Our daughters will always remain our highest priority and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents," the statement added.
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi are parents to two daughters, Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2.
"Thank you so much for your understanding, support, and respect as we navigates these changes as a family."
Jon Pardi announce break amid divorce
Following the heartbreaking announcement, the country singer turned to his Instagram Stories to share with his fans that he will be taking "some time away from social media to focus on myself and my family".
"Thanks to you all for the love and support," he wrote. "My team will handle posting for the time being. I'll see you at the shows."
Summer Pardi reveals heartbreaking update on her dad
Besides the divorce news, Summer is dealing with devastating news, as she revealed that her father, Larry, has been diagnosed with a bone cancer called multiple myeloma, which he discovered after a tractor accident.
Summer shared her dad's post about the cancer on her stories earlier, saying she believes he will "kick cancers a**," adding that he is a "special guy."
The announcement of the divorce came amid Jon's Honkytonk Hollywood tour, which kicked off in March 2026 and will be concluded in December.
About Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi's romance
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi met in May 2017 after being set up on a blind date by Ellen Moxley, which the singer called "love at first sight".
Two years later, Jon proposed to Summer during the Nashville stop of his Heartache Medication tour, and the pair tied the knot the following year in Tennessee.