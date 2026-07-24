Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee: What we know so far

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, was arrested in Milwaukeee on suspicion of operating under the influence.
According to the arrest report, Romo was stopped on Thursday, July 23, around 8 p.m. while travelling southbound on Interstate 43 and was unable to complete the standard field sobriety tests satisfactorily.
The 46-year-old was taken into custody for OWI and released.
Tony Romo to not face criminal charge?
In Wisconsin, a first-offence OWI is generally a civil offence, not a criminal charge. The citation typically carries a fine ranging from $150 to $300.
About Tony Romo
Romo grew up in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. He was the first Burlington High School student-athlete to be named all-state in three sports: football, basketball, and golf.
The Burlington Area School District named Tony Romo Field in February 2020, and in September 2022, he returned in for the field's official dedication during Burlington High School's homecoming
Romo is a four-time Pro Bowler and is part of CBS' lead NFL broadcast team.
Moreover, as per the report, Tony Romo was given a court date of September 21.
DUI vs OWI
Tony Romo was arrested for OWI, which stands for Operating While Intoxicated, which is a specific legal term used by a state, with "operating" covering a wider range of control than "driving".
Both DUI (Driving Under Influence) and OWI refer to being impaired by alcohol or drugs behind the wheel.
While DUI often implies that the vehicle was actively being driven or in motion, OWI uses the word "operating," which can mean you are in physical control of the vehicle, such as sitting in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition or the engine running, even if the car is parked.