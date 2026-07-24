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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: 'Heated Rivalry' or Spanish affection?

Spanish football stars Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente were spotted enjoying a day out at beach after World Cup victory

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: Heated Rivalry or Spanish affection?
Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: 'Heated Rivalry' or Spanish affection?

Following a spectacular World Cup 2026 win, Spanish footballers Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente have been spotted at the beaches of Ibiza for a relaxed off-season.

The football stars were photographed shirtless as they enjoyed the summer sun and shared a drink.

In the snaps shared by Backgrid USA, Torres showed off his massive back tattoo as he was dressed in just a pair of brown swim trunks, while Llorente was seen in a black bathing suit, with his hair tied back in a manbun.

At one point, the 26-year-old was seen playfully kissing Llorente on the cheek while giving him a big bear hug.

'Heated Rivalry' vs European culture

The sweet yet earned vacation after the hectic World Cup season prompted fans to be curious about their bond, while others highlighted the difference between European and American culture.

While some netizens compared the pair's outing to the hit Canadian hockey show Heated Rivalry, which depicted a love story between two hockey players, others labelled it as just two Spanish men being affectionate with each other, calling it a norm.


Fans react to Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente outing

"And the hottest couple of the summer goes to!!!!" one fan exclaimed under the comment section of the post.

"They're like a romantic couple in summer vacation drinking and kissing. lol," a second user teased.

A third comment read "Is this another version of heated rivalry?"

"Heated Rivalry football edition," joked another fan.

Meanwhile, the non-American users were caught off guard by the reaction, as one user noted, "Dying at Americans incapability to conceptualise masculinity that is not fragile"

"Normalise straight men showing affection to each other," said another user.

A third netizen added, "americans discovering spanish men," with a laughing face emoji.

Moreover, some fans, who did not appreciate the speculation and teasing, pointed out that Marcos Llorente's wife, Patricia Noarbe, was likely present at the outing. The clicks showed a couple of females in the water; however, their faces were cut off.

Spanish hero

Notably, Ferran Torres scored the World Cup-winning goal in extra time on Sunday to secure a 1-0 victory against Argentina.

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