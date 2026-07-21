Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Sci-Tech

X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience

X is planning to bring some latest features to Android, including the video editor, react-with-video, cashtags, and custom timelines

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience
X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience

The micro blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) has officially released its Android app after nearly a year of development.

The refreshed variant, now accessible on the Google Play Store, has been redesigned from the ground up to offer faster, and streamlined user experience.

As per the Elon Musk owned company, the newest Android app brings a variety of significant improvements in loading speeds, scrolling performance, and more, bringing it closer to the quality of its iOS counterpart

Built from scratch to support future features

In 2025, the redevelopment efforts for the project started after X addressed that its Android app had fallen behind.

In August, X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier announced the formation of an Android "dream team" to overhaul the entire platform.

He added that the new architecture will allow X to develop and roll out new features much faster in the future.

While describing the efforts behind the largest projects, Bier stated the app was rebuilt from scratch rather than getting incremental updates.


More updates expected soon

While the new Android app marks a major milestone, X says work stated the development is still ongoing.

Performance enhancements for the older Android devices and support for Spaces, the company’s live audio feature, are currently being developed.

Furthermore, the company is planning to bring some latest features to Android, including the video editor, react-with-video, cashtags, and custom timelines.

A push to strengthen Android presence

The launch comes as X continues expanding its platform with products such as X Money and X Chat, both of which recently received standalone apps.

With Android making headlines in smartphone markets worldwide, the rebuilt app may garner significant attraction on X, allowing users to re-engage existing ones.

Current Android users can access the updated version by downloading the latest app update from the Google Play Store.

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