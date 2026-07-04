Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has costed Madison Square Garden staff members their job.
On Friday, July 3, the lovebirds tied the knot in a secret and star-studded wedding ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, with Adam Sandler officiating the nuptials.
To keep their wedding photos, guest list, and other details private, the Wood singer and her NFL star husband had made every staff member and guest sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), legally binding them from disclosing any of the event’s information.
However, despite Swift and Kelce’s strict measures, some MSG staffers violated the NDA, resulting in their dismissal.
According to Bloomberg reporter Myles Miller’s X post, the Garden has terminated a number of employees for violating the agreement.
The exact number of employees who were fired has not been disclosed, nor has it been revealed how they allegedly breached the strict legal contract.
To maintain complete secrecy around their wedding, the newlyweds enforced strict privacy measures, confiscating the phones of police officers assigned to the event, staff members, and their 1,000 guests.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details
Shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” in the dreamy ceremony, the Lover hitmaker’s representative shared details of the wedding in a delightful statement.
"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,” the statement read.
It continued, “Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”
“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," they further added.
When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin dating?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in mid-2023, and announced their engagement in August 2025.