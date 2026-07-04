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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 7 hours ago
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Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor has returned to stage after 25 years for his daughter's acting debut

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his highly awaited stage comeback with his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, at his side.

The National Award-winning actor returned to the theatre after almost 25 years with the stage production "Naqaab".

Special stage for Nawazuddin Siqqidue

While the return to theatre would be quite special for Nawazuddin, who will be shocassing his talent on stage after more than two decades, the production also marks a major milestone for the actor, who shared the stage for the first time with his daughter, Shora, who is making her acting debut.

Regarded as one of the best performers of Indian cinema, Nawazuddin Siddiqui kicked off his acting career in theatre before making a name for himself in films.

Nawazuddin and Shora's on-stage collaboration marks the first time the father-daughter duo has performed together.


About 'Naqaab'

Naqaab has been described as a play that gives audiences a perfect mix of suspense, humour and shocking twists, with the production also marking Nawazuddin Siddiqui's long-awaited return to theatre, makign it more special.

Nawazuddin has been enjoying a successful acting career, with performances across critically acclaimed projects and different genres; however, despite the success, the Sacred Games actor has always highlighted the importance of theatre in his acting journey.

Moreover, the play introduces a new chapter for Shora Siddiqui as she begins her acting career alongside her father.

Their collaboration adds a personal dimension to the production, making Naqaab both a professional milestone and a family moment.

As audiences gear up to watch Nawazuddin back on stage after a long gap, Naqaab will provide audiences with a collaboration between an experienced actor with deep roots in theatre and a newcomer following her father's footsteps.

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