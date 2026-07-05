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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 7 hours ago
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Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

Greg James has opened up about attending Taylor Swift's wedding

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Taylor Swifts wedding hailed as unbelievably brilliant night by DJ Greg James
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

British DJ Greg James confirmed his presence at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with a snap and a note.

On Saturday, July 4, James turned to his Instagram Stories and posted a snap of a pizza, as he shared his experience of attending the highly anticipated wedding of the Love Story hitmaker.

"I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hrs," penned the 40-year-old.

Taylor Swifts wedding hailed as unbelievably brilliant night by DJ Greg James

Using Taylor's wedding announcement as a pun, James added, "But jsutt&t: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone," hinting at the reported strict NDAs that the guests had to sign ahead of the wedding.

"And oh my god what an unbelievably brillant night. I'm off for a nap," said the DJ.

James also shared a snap of himself with his wife, Bella Mackie, as they showed off their look for Taylor Swift's wedding.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ rocked a black suit, while Bella stunned in a pleated red gown.

Taylor Swifts wedding hailed as unbelievably brilliant night by DJ Greg James


Greg James and Taylor Swift's friendship and wedding invite

Greg James' and Taylor Swift's bond goes back to 2014, when they joined hands for an interview.


During her promotion for The Life of a Showgirl, Greg brought up Taylor's engagement to Travis Kelce, noting that he'd like to hang out with the NFL star and for him to "do a wrestling move on me into pool", to which Taylor replied, "That's gonna happen as soon as he sees you at our wedding."

"Whoa - am I coming?" Greg asked, with Taylor confirming, "Obviously," adding, "People don’t think that we are actually friends."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally said "I do!" in Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, after months of secrecy over guest lists, the venue and the confirmed wedding date, and marked the occasion with billboards outside the venue, reading, "JUST&T MARRIED."

The pair exchanged vows in front of more than 1,000 guests, including several notable names from the entertainment industry as well as Travis's sport pals.

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