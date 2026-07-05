Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reunite at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding after London Trip

Selena Gomez has reunited with her husband, Benny Blanco, to attend the big day of her bestie, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet has interrupted her hectic London trip to fulfil bridesmaid duties over the weekend.
Taylor Swift and Travis have finally tied the knot over the weekend, in the presence of their loved ones while maintaining the secrecy of their marriage.
Selena also travelled all the way from the United Kingdom to take part in the festivities, which reunited her with her partner, whom she has been missing, as she has been posting throwback photos on her Instagram account.
Selena Gomez's dreamy outfit
The Love On crooner opts for a long, gold, sleeveless gown, which she pairs with matching Champagne sandals and soft glam.
While Benny rocks a black Tuxedo with coordinating black pants and bow tie.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena, 33, dropped a couple of intimate photos alongside her husband as they reunited after nearly months.
Why Selena Gomez was on solo trip?
For those unaware, the actress was filming for the upcoming sixth season of her television show, Only Murders in the Building, alongside her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, in London.
The beloved program is expected to be released later this year.
The singer, who is also pursuing her career in acting, released an image of a giant burrito that appeared to be the meal from the infamous ‘T&T’ wedding.
However, Selena has kept her bestie promise, as she did not leak any photos from Madison Square Garden, where Taylor and Travis said: “I do.”
Did Selena Gomez sign non disclosure agreement at T&T wedding?
To maintain the secrecy of their big day, the couple, who got engaged in August last year, urged their wedding guests to sign non-disclosure agreements, in an attempt to keep their event extremely private.
Despite the precautionary moves, eagle-eyed fans managed to find a video clip from the big event.
To note, Taylor Swift also fulfilled the bridesmaid’s duties when Selena Gomez walked down the aisle with Benny Blanco in September last year.