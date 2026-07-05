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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 10 hours ago
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Harry Styles ends record-breaking London residency with heartfelt tribute to 1D bandmates

The former One Direction member has wrapped up his residency at Wembley Stadium, setting fresh records

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 10 hours ago
Harry Styles ends record-breaking London residency with heartfelt tribute to 1D bandmates
Harry Styles ends record-breaking London residency with heartfelt tribute to 1D bandmates

Harry Styles has concluded his record-breaking residency at Wembley Stadium after performing 12 sold-out shows.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker kicked off the London residency of his Together, Together tour on June 12, and Saturday night marked the final show of his London tour dates.

Harry's tour marks the most performances by any artist in a single year at the venue, surpassing Coldplay's 10-night run last summer.

He now also holds the record for most concerts performed by a solo artist during a single concert run, leaving behind Taylor Swift's record of eight shows in 2014.

Harry Styles includes One Direction members in heartfelt tribute


During his final show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 4, Harry took a moment to mention his former bandmates, noting that they are a significant part of his success.

Recalling his X Factor days, the show which created One Direction, the 32-year-old said, "My mother signed me up to the X Factor without my knowledge. I wouldn't be here without 4 friends of mine, this journey.”

He continued, "I wanna thank Niall, Zayn, Louis and my dear friend Liam. Nights like these couldn’t happen without every friendship, I wouldn't be up here without my friends and family, some of who are here tonight."

Harry Styles shows love for new bride


Besides the emotional message for his bandmates, Harry Styles sent shock waves a day before, on Friday, July 3, with his choice of the "surprise song" at his 11th London show.

Harry teared up during the Friday show as he broke his record and also seemingly paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who tied the knot with Travis Kelce on the same day.

The Matilda singer performed Two Ghosts as a "surprise song" for his 11th London show, which is widely linked to his former relationship with the Blank Space crooner.

The pair were involved romantically for several months in 2012.

Originally announced as a six-night run, significant demand led to the addition of six more shows.

Moreover, Harry Styles, who is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz, is next set to perform in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City and Melbourne, with the tour set to wrap up in Sydney on December 13.

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