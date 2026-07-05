Andrew Garfield debuts transformation on cozy Wimbledon date with Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield is showing off his new hair transformation during a romantic date at the 2026 Wimbledon.
The Amazing Spider-Man actor – who is currently dating A Complete Unknown actress has made his first appearance at the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.
PDA-packed date
Over the weekend, Garfield, 42, and Barbaro, 36, appeared in high spirits as the two were seen holding hands and sharing multiple public displays of affection during the outing.
In the photos obtained by Us Weekly, the couple is pictured enjoying the Ralph Lauren suite at the recently debuted Polo Bar at Centre Court in London.
Andrew Garfield's transformation
While spectating the match from the VIP box, The Social Network actor also debuted his long hair and his bushy beard, leaving fans in awe.
Garfield looked dapper in a light-blue Ralph Lauren button-up shirt and pants while his current love interest sported an equally appropriate all-white Ralph Lauren number, paired with black sunglasses and summer-worthy strappy sandals.
When did Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro begin dating?
The couple have kept most of their romantic relationship outside the Hollywood spotlight.
For those new in the room, they were first romantically linked after attending W Magazine’s Best Performances party in Los Angeles in January 2025.
It is also pertinent to note that Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro’s latest appearance came nearly one year after they made their relationship public during 2025’s Wimbledon.
The two have been in the headlines due to their romantic relationship since 2025; however, they initially sparked the dating rumours in February last year.
Notably, they were first spotted together at a W Magazine party and attending a play in London.
Despite the ongoing dating reports, neither Andrew Garfield nor Monica Barbaro has confirmed their relationship status.
Andrew Garfield's relationship history
Apart from the American actress, the Hacksaw Ridge star has been involved in brief relationships with one of his The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars, Emma Stone, and Rita Ora.
Andrew also dated Dr Kate Thomas, with whom he was linked as the Oxford-educated philosopher and author.