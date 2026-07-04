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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 9 hours ago
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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi take their romance to Idaho over the holidays

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have joined Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for a getaway amid 4th of July chaos.

As reported by TMZ, the couple, who kicked off romance speculations in April 2026, were spotted on a speed boat with the Biebers at Kendall's lake house in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The video, taken on Friday afternoon by an eyewitness, showed the four stars relaxing in the motorboat as they kicked off their 4th of July weekend.

As per the witness, Kendall, Jacob, Justin and Hailey were joined by three other passengers, with one person steering the boat.

Kendall Jenner and the Biebers' outing amid Taylor Swift's wedding

The Idaho outing took place around the same time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in Madison Square Garden, surrounded by a number of A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Benson Boone, Ethan Hawke, MGK, Camilla Cabello, Hugh Grant, and many more.

It remains unknown whether Kendall Jenner received an invitation to the wedding amid the famous feud between Taylor Swift and the model's sister Kim Kardashian.

Moreover, Justin Bieber's history with Taylor's bff Selena Gomez and him famously siding with Scooter Braun over Taylor's masters might have also cost him the wedding invite.

Jacob Elordi has yet to meet Kendall Jenner's family

The outing also came amid reports that Kendall Jenner has yet to introduce her new beau to the entirety of the Kardashian clans.

A source told People that while Jacob Elordi and Kendall have been dating for months, "he hasn't been brought around the family yet".

"The family is hearing Kendall is happy, but the family doesn’t know him well yet,” the insider added.

Moreover, one of the key reasons for the delay is believed to be the pair's extensive travelling. Kendall and Jacob have been spotted in Hawaii, Japan and Australia, where the actor is from.

Justin Bieber's link to Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance

Justin Bieber has been credited as the reason behind Kendall Jenner's and Jacob Elordi's romance.

The Euphoria star and Kendall were first seen making out at Justin's Coachella afterparty in April, and the pair were encouraged to explore their possible bond by Justin and Hailey Bieber and their mutual friends.

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