Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a small glimpse inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's extravagant wedding with a new post.
JLo turned to her Instagram on Saturday, July 4, to show off her look for the highly anticipated wedding, which took place in Madison Square Garden on Friday night.
Lopez shared a carousel of clicks, turning heads in a glamorous black dress featuring a scooped neckline and dropped waist, with her hair tied in a neat bun. The singer was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
She accessorised her look with floral-inspired diamond jewellery, including a sparkling two-tiered necklace.
The Office Romance actress captioned the stunning snaps with a champagne flutes emoji.
Fans react Jennifer Lopez's wedding look
Fans of the star flooded the comment section, showering Jennifer Lopez with praises over her look for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
"Like a princess straight out of the movies, beautiful Jennifer!," one fan penned.
"You look amazing! Elegant, sophisticated, and with a presence that is all your own. I hope you had a wonderful time, I love you," another fan penned.
A third comment read, "HER BEAUTY IS INSANE."
"Forever YOUNG-Lo! timeless beauty mama!" a fourth fan said.
Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift's friendship
Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift share a close bond, as the 56-year-old made a surprise appearance onstage with the hitmaker in 2013 during her Red tour for a performance of Jenny from the Block.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in Madison Square Garden, surrounded by a number of A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Benson Boone, Ethan Hawke, MGK, Camilla Cabello, Hugh Grant, and many more.
What Taylor Swift wore for her wedding?
It has been revealed that for their special day, both Taylor and Travis chose to dress in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson.
Their wedding looks were created at Dior's historic ateliers in Paris.
Taylor enhanced her wedding look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery.
The official wedding photos are yet to be released, sparking curiosity and more frenzy.