Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor

Maren Morris has sparked a wave of joy among Swifties.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 4, the 36-year-old American singer-songwriter posted a carousel of photos, sharing her glamorous look for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.
“baby just say yes,” Morris captioned, referring to Swift’s iconic track Love Story.
While her gorgeous snaps sent fans swooning over her, it was the last slide that melted their hearts.
Alongside a series of glamorous snaps with fellow country singer and wedding guest Kelsea Ballerini, Morris posted a photo of a sentimental wedding favor from the Grammy winner and NFL star’s nuptials.
The image was a close-up of an ivory lace-trimmed handkerchief featuring an embroidered monogram made from the couple’s initials.
The keepsake also included Swift and Kelce’s wedding date and location stitched in elegant cursive on either sides of the monogram.
Beneath it were the embroidered words, “So it’s gonna be forever” – a lyric from Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit song Blank Space, which was the second singer from her fifth studio album, 1989.
Fans’ reactions
Commenting on Maren Morris’s post, Taylor Swift’s fans expressed their joy seeing the heart-melting wedding keepsake.
“FEELS ILLEGAL TO SEE THE LAST SLIDE,” wrote one of the fans, while another said, “This means a lot to me, personally.”
A third added, “actually freaking out over this!!!”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on Friday, July 3, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
The ceremony, officiated by Adam Sandler, marked appearance of several A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Grant.
Swift and Kelce, who began dating in the summer of 2023, announced their engagement last year in August.