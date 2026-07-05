Sharon Osbourne remembers late Ozzy in heartbreaking wedding anniversary tribute

Ozzy Osbourne’s widow Sharon marks first wedding anniversary without late husband.
Sharon Osbourne is heartbroken as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary without her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.
The grieving widow of the late rock icon turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 4th, to share a heartbreaking tribute for her deceased husband, who left the world at the age of 76.
Sharon Osbourne's homage to Ozzy
Sharing a never-before-seen image of Ozzy’s hand with Sharon, the infamous American television star wrote, “Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary.”
“Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart,” she concluded.
Kelly Osbourne's letter to greiving mother
Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly, also paid a heart-wrenching tribute to her mother, who is celebrating the big day solo, and stated, “A letter to my Mother on what would have been her 46th wedding anniversary!”
“I love you so much @sharonosbourne; Daddy is always with us, for love is eternal!!! @ozzyosbourne,” she added.
The letter includes the heartfelt memories of the late singer, as she said, “I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel.”
Fans' reaction
As the letter garnered fans’ attention, several netizens rushed to Kelly’s comment section to console her on what would have been her parents’ 46th wedding anniversary.
One said, “Happy Anniversary. Til you meet again. May his memory be a blessing forever.”
“A million happy anniversaries for a million more years, exploding through the universe, as Jack says !! @sharonosbourne,” another noted.
While a third commented, “Happy heavenly anniversary.”
How and when Ozzy Osbourne died
For those new to the room, Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, at his home in Buckinghamshire, England.
His death was caused by a heart attack, the Osbourne family set to mark first death anniversray of the rock legend, who was recognized for his pioneering heavy metal music.