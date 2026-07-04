Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare

The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum was unable to attend the high-profile wedding festivities

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare
Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare

Blake Lively was reportedly left upset after claims surfaced that Taylor Swift did not include her on the guest list for her wedding.

As per Dailymail, a source shared that the Gossip Girl starlet was reportedly left hurt after being excluded from her best friend's wedding guest list.

Lively is “sad and a little bit p**ed. No, a lot p**ed,” said the insider.

The source went on to share, “That friendship was over before but if there was hope, it's gone. They'll never be friends again.”

It is reported that Lively “wanted to go” to Swift’s wedding.

The tipster revealed, “It feels bad to be excluded like that. She had sort of hoped that despite everything, their history was enough that they'd be included, but that's not the way it went.”

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift rift

Once close friends, with Swift serving as godmother to Lively's three daughters, their relationship is said to have deteriorated as the Opalite singer became entangled in Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

The reported split is said to have followed Swift's involvement in Lively's legal dispute with Baldoni after she was subpoenaed, though the subpoena was later withdrawn.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in NYC ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding

Instead, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spent the day in Lake Placid supporting their 6-year-old daughter Betty at a horse show.

Lively opted for a casual look in a navy tank top and denim shorts, while Reynolds wore a white T-shirt, khaki pants and a tan hat.

Taylor Swift's wedding guest list

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, along with Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Hugh Grant, Steven Spielberg, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tom Brady, Jessica Chastain, Ed Sheeran attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

The Chainsmokers, Chris Rock, Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez, Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates like Patrick Mahomes were also at the star-studded event.

Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look
Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know
Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know
Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues
Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues
Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale locked for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale locked for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’

Popular News

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
7 hours ago
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
7 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
7 hours ago