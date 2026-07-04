Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare

Blake Lively was reportedly left upset after claims surfaced that Taylor Swift did not include her on the guest list for her wedding.
As per Dailymail, a source shared that the Gossip Girl starlet was reportedly left hurt after being excluded from her best friend's wedding guest list.
Lively is “sad and a little bit p**ed. No, a lot p**ed,” said the insider.
The source went on to share, “That friendship was over before but if there was hope, it's gone. They'll never be friends again.”
It is reported that Lively “wanted to go” to Swift’s wedding.
The tipster revealed, “It feels bad to be excluded like that. She had sort of hoped that despite everything, their history was enough that they'd be included, but that's not the way it went.”
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift rift
Once close friends, with Swift serving as godmother to Lively's three daughters, their relationship is said to have deteriorated as the Opalite singer became entangled in Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.
The reported split is said to have followed Swift's involvement in Lively's legal dispute with Baldoni after she was subpoenaed, though the subpoena was later withdrawn.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in NYC ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding
Instead, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spent the day in Lake Placid supporting their 6-year-old daughter Betty at a horse show.
Lively opted for a casual look in a navy tank top and denim shorts, while Reynolds wore a white T-shirt, khaki pants and a tan hat.
Taylor Swift's wedding guest list
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, along with Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Hugh Grant, Steven Spielberg, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tom Brady, Jessica Chastain, Ed Sheeran attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding.
The Chainsmokers, Chris Rock, Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez, Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates like Patrick Mahomes were also at the star-studded event.