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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Taylor Swift suffers devastating loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies

Taylor Swift faces major heartbreak on the day she ties the knot with Travis Kelce

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift suffers devastating loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies
Taylor Swift suffers devastating loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies 

Taylor Swift's wedding day turned into a major heartbreak for the hitmaker, as it has been reported that her former teacher passed away the same day she said "I do!" to Travis Kelce.

About Kirk Schwabe

Kirk Schwabe, who taught Taylor criminal justice at Hendersonville High School in Nashville and later worked as her security guard, has passed away after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

His family shared with The Telegraph that the teacher died on Friday, July 3, at the age of 69.

Taylor Swift suffers devastating loss on wedding day as beloved teacher dies

On Thursday, July 2, Kirk's daughter Sarah Gordon revealed that her dad had been moved to hospice care after his health had "declined rapidly".

"If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he's done," Sarah penned in a Facebook post. "He has always loved teaching. He loves his students."

The emotional statement was accompained by a snap of Taylor with Kirk while holding a framed record plaque commemorating the release of her 2006 debut album, Taylor Swift.

Kirk was a police officer in Chicago before he became a criminal justice educator and taught Taylor from 2004 to 2006.

Kirk Schwabe on Travis Kelce

In an interview with The Telegraph, published on July 2, Kirk said that he believed his former student had found the right partner in the NFL star.

"I do trust Taylor's judgment. She knows what’s best,” he said.

While Kirk left his job as Taylor's guard, he remained fond of her, and in her cameo appearance in the 2010 film Valentine's Day, Taylor's character's teacher was named "Mr. Schwabe", in reference to her favourite teacher.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 in Madison Square Garden in front of over 1,000 guests, with Paul McCartney performing The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand".

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