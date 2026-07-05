Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise their guests with special gesture after NYC wedding

Taylor Swift – who is officially Mrs Travis Kelce now is set to surprise her guests with a special move.
After tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Friday, July 3rd, at Madison Square Garden in the presence of their closed 1000 friends and family.
However, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician- who has not shared highlights of her high-profile wedding with her NFL husband- is set to release a documentary on her marriage in a heartfelt gesture to thank her guests, who made it to her wedding after all the pre-wedding secrecy drama.
Before the singer’s marriage, it was reported that she had her guests sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect the security and the secrecy of her big day.
On Sunday, July 5th, The Sun US reported that the couple, who had camera crews following them around their spectacular wedding, were set to release the documentary, as they turned each moment into a film.
Taylor Swift's next move after marriage with Travis Kelce
According to sources, there will be a documentary about the wedding, with the rumours intensifying after signs reading ‘No parking’ for a ‘film shoot’ were spotted around MSG from Wednesday.
Notably, the film will feature everything from the planning stage to the day itself, it’s claimed, with the insider adding that the finished film will be sent to guests as part of a ’thank you for coming’ present package.
Taylor Swift hired Disney execs for documentary?
Additionally, the sources believed the idea was in Taylor’s mind since she announced her lavish engagement with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in August last year.
As insiders confirmed that Taylor invited Disney execs Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and David Greenbaum to the wedding, probably to help her film the documentary.
Some eagle-eyed Swifties have speculated that the pop superstar was more likely to have captured footage for a future music video, instead of revealing all in a documentary.
So far, the Cruel Summer singer has not teased anything regarding her documentary.
Taylor Swift's aunt reaction after her marriage with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s aunt, Robin Gentry, who attended the pre-wedding dinner and the marriage, recently told multiple media outlets that the couple was overwhelmed right after they walked down the aisle after three years of their deep relationship.
“They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed.”
Despite revealing her raw thoughts straight from the wedding day, Taylor Swift’s aunt has also not spoken out in the documentary.