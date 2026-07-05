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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far

'Adolescene' part one was released in March last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far
Kate Winslet to join Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ part two? What we know so far

Titanic alum Kate Winslet is officially on board for Netflix’s super hit series, Adolescence.

After receiving multiple gongs since the release of its part one, the creative team behind the show has decided to expand the cast.

Now, insiders recently revealed that Kate, 50, is in talks to join the cast for the next season of the psychological drama.

Is Kate Winslet joining Adolescene?

“It’s happening and in development. There’s excitement that Kate’s on board,” the tipster told the Daily Mail.

About Adolescence

For those unaware, Adolescence is the award-winning short series, which was released on March 13th last year.

The series’ part one revolves around the investigation of a teenage boy who was arrested after being accused of murdering a schoolgirl.

Since the series debuted on the giant streaming platform, the executive producer of the iconic series, Stephen Graham, teased another season while accepting the nod at the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony earlier this year.

Owen Cooper's Adolescene season two is confirmed?

During his winning speech, the producer said, “It’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind.”

Amid speculation over whether the uncompromising psychological drama would return, sources tell me that the Oscar–winning actress is to front a new storyline, currently in development.

Netflix series' plot

Adolescence is a critically acclaimed, four-part British drama miniseries on Netflix. It follows the harrowing story of a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a female classmate, exploring how an outwardly normal youngster can become secretly isolated and radicalised by online misogyny.

Kate Winslet's career highlights

So far, Kate Winslet’s representatives have not confirmed her presence in the upcoming show.

It is pertinent to note that the British actress last appeared in the HBO political satire miniseries The Regime, which premiered in 2024.

Kate Winslet wowed fans with an exceptional portrayal of her role as Chancellor Elena Vernham.

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