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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 6 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace shares major update after Prince Harry’s explosive statement

King Charles’ office breaks silence after Prince Harry lashes out over royal accommodation denial

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Buckingham Palace shares major update after Prince Harry’s explosive statement
Buckingham Palace shares major update after Prince Harry’s explosive statement

Buckingham Palace has shared a big update after accommodation row with Prince Harry.

Taking to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account on Monday, July 6, King Charles’s office reported about his latest engagement, sharing that the monarch visited the Tank Museum in Dorset.

During the visit, the 77-year-old king awarded medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in his role as Colonel-in-Chief – a position he assumed in August 2023.

“Today at the Tank Museum in Dorset, The King presented medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in front of their families,” stated the palace.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

They continued, “This was His Majesty’s first visit to the regiment since becoming Colonel-in-Chief in 2023. The King also heard from museum staff about their work to explain the history and significance of tanks, before riding in a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank.”

Accompanying the update was a carousel of photos from the engagement, showing King Charles delightfully meeting the soldiers and riding the Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank.

At the museum, Charles arrived in the same historic 1920’s armoured Rolls-Royce his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had driven nearly three decades ago.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

During his visit to the Royal Tank Regiment headquarters, His Majesty, who was welcomed by the former Colonels-Commandant, drove the vehicle for the first time since becoming the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief.

Buckingham Palace’s latest update comes hours after Prince Harry released an explosive statement, slamming the palace’s decision to withdraw his royal accommodation during his upcoming UK visit.

Prince Harry issues explosive statement after being denied royal accommodation

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

After Buckingham Palace aides denied the claims that Prince Harry will be staying at the royal residence during his forthcoming trip, the Duke of Sussex’s representative released a bombshell statement, condemning the move.

In the statement, the duke’s spokesperson said that the palace had incorrectly suggested that he had declined an offer to stay at a royal residence, claiming that Harry accepted the offer after arranging private security.

However, the offer was later withdrawn, allegedly due to a recent court ruling, despite the palace already being aware of the decision.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson went on to say that it was unclear why the accommodation offer had been withdrawn at the eleventh hour after it had already been formally accepted.

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