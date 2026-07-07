Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh legal trouble as former child star makes big claims

New allegations have emerged against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, with a former child actor accusing the jailed music mogul of assault in a newly filed claim, further adding to the legal challenges he is already facing.
As per Radaronline, the Bad Boy Records founder has been accused of sexually assaulting a former child actor in a newly filed California lawsuit, which alleges the incident occurred at a Hollywood Hills networking event in 2007.
"Defendant Combs' conduct ... was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress, and did in fact cause him emotional distress," the lawsuit said.
It added, "The assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency and be regarded intolerable by civilized society."
The suit alleged that Combs escorted the former child actor to a back room, saying he wanted to discuss possible opportunities.
It claimed the actor began feeling the effects of a drink Combs allegedly offered him before the encounter became increasingly uncomfortable.
"Then, Defendant Combs pulled down Plaintiff's pants and underwear and began to fondle Plaintiff's genitalia, all while Combs was simultaneously touching himself. Defendant Combs then performed oral copulation on the minor Plaintiff while continuing to touch himself," the lawsuit alleged.
Court filings do not disclose the actor's precise age, noting he was a minor during the alleged encounter.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reaction over new allegations
A rep for Combs blasted the allegations as "false and ridiculous."
The Unnamed actor is "just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers," Juda Engelmayer said in a statement.
Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits
Since his 2024 arrest, Sean Diddy Combs has faced multiple civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other abuse involving men, women and minors.
Although he was convicted last July on prostitution-related charges, he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.