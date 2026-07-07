Pippa Middleton, Carole Middleton serve chic mother-daughter style at Wimbledon 

Pippa Middleton made a stylish return to The Championships, Wimbledon alongside her mother, Carole Middleton.
On June 6, Princess Kate’s mother and sister stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
The mother-daughter duo looked effortlessly elegant, with Carole Middleton wearing a white dress and blue blazer, while Pippa Middleton opted for a chic Reformation sundress.
She opted for Reformation's 'Naira' dress, a £278 design with a plunging neckline and puff sleeves.
Pippa paired her look with white stilettos, a J. Crew raffia clutch bag, and a boater hat - the style her older sister has been enjoying lately.
The mother-daughter duo arrived for the Wimbledon round of 16, where they were seen chatting with Roger Federer in the Royal Box.
The day's schedule included several high-profile singles and doubles matches, headlined by Marie Bouzková's clash with Elise Mertens.
Carole Middleton shows support to Princess Kate
Notably it came after Carole joined her family in meeting Catherine at the base of Snowdon in Wales after the princess successfully completed the gruelling National Three Peaks Challenge.
The Princess completed the demanding Three Peaks Challenge to support cancer research and patient care through the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Carole Middleton, alongside her husband Michael and son James, greeted Kate at the finish line following the solo mountain endurance test.
Pippa Middleton’s 2024 appearance at Wimbledon with Princess Kate
Pippa has always been a longtime tennis fan as the mother of three told Vanity Fair in 2013: "I first went to Wimbledon when I was eight years old and already a very keen tennis player."
She previously made headlines when she attended the 2024 men's singles final with Princess Kate.
The outing marked Kate's second public appearance in 2024 since the royal revealed she had been receiving treatment for cancer.
At that time, Pippa coordinated with Princess Kate in a blush pink Beulah London dress, pairing perfectly with Kate's purple Safiyaa outfit.