King Charles strongly reacts as Prince Harry’s unclear stance sparks ‘disruption’

King Charles has reportedly had enough of Prince Harry as new Royal stay controversy has once again tested his “patience”.
The Duke of Sussex’s UK arrival hit with chaos after a major communication lapse between Harry and Charles’ teams sparked massive “disruption”.
As soon as Harry confirmed his UK arrival with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet last month – he was reportedly offered a Royal accommodation during their stay.
Despite having a tight deadline for confirming his plans on whether he will be taking Buckingham Palace’s offer to stay, Harry failed to provide clarity to the Royal staffers in a timely manner.
Prince Harry breaks silence on Buckingham Palace stay
However, on July 6, 2026, an official spokesperson of the Duke revealed that the Palace has “withdrawn” its offer shortly after Harry accepted it.
"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence,” the spokesperson noted.
They continued, "Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.”
"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason," it added.
Harry's rep further claimed that "Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment."
Now senior Royal Correspondent, Rebecca English has claimed that the 77-year-old monarch’s patience has been “worn out” after Harry’s new controversial move regarding accommodation.
As per Rebecca’s Daily Mail article, published July 7, the "constant to-ing and fro-ing" has seemingly left the monarch’s patience “worn extremely out.”
She further claimed that the whole Prince Harry and his family's UK return talks caused "disruption and disrespect" to his staff.