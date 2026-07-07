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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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'Buckingham Palace is not a hotel', Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama

The Duke of Sussex's UK visit hit a setback after Buckingham Palace reportedly withdrew an invitation for him

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Buckingham Palace is not a hotel, Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama
'Buckingham Palace is not a hotel', Prince Harry receives brutal reality check amid stay drama

Prince Harry has received a firm response from palace officials amid his latest UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex's UK visit hit a setback after Buckingham Palace reportedly withdrew an invitation for him to stay at a royal residence shortly after his team announced the arrangement, adding fresh strain to his relationship with King Charles.

Palace insiders claimed Harry initially declined the King's offer before attempting to reverse his decision, but missed the deadline to accept.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said the dispute is unlikely to stop Harry from visiting the UK for the Invictus Games but warned it could further strain his relationship with his father.

Larcombe told the Mirror: "Harry's team seem pretty set on the fact that he was lined up to go to Buckingham Palace, so it's a cock-up and it's not going to help his relationship with his father because these are delicate issues for a King.”

The royal expert added, “All this increases the drama around the whole visit. Harry needs to be in the UK, I don't think it would jeopardise the visit. There are plenty of places he can stay, but the royal residences do need notice."

He said: "I have sympathy with Buckingham Palace and can understand why they've U-turned. They've run out of time to get it ready and it's not been helped by Harry and the drama around the visit.”

Larcombe shared, "The official line is they ran out of time, and I can believe that. Buckingham Palace is not a hotel. You can't check in and check out. There would need to be a plan in place."

Prince Harry Royal residence stay issue amid UK visit

The saga started on June 23, when Harry accepted the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence.

According to his spokesperson, Harry felt accommodation on royal grounds would ensure adequate security for his family during the visit.

Later, it is reported that Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace or any other royal residence during his July 2026 UK visit.

Although King Charles III initially offered him a place to stay, the invitation was later withdrawn, leaving the Duke of Sussex to arrange private accommodation.

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