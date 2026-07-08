The acclaimed American actress and television star, Louise Lasser, has tragically died at the age of 87.
On Monday, July 7th, multiple media reports claimed that the legendary artist was found dead at her residence in New York City.
Louise, who was married to the popular comedian Woody Allen, died from age-related issues and natural causes after serving most of her life entertaining fans through iconic comic roles.
The couple collaborated on Woody's rewrite of What's Up Tiger Lily?, the 1969 comedy-crime film Take the Money and Run, and 1972's Everything You Wanted to Know About Sex But Afraid to Ask.
For those unaware, Louise was Woody's second wife, as the actor was previously married to Harlene Rosen, whom he wed when she was 17 and he was 20, but that marriage lasted only from 1956 to 1962.
Sombre tribute
The death of Mary Hartman, the actress, was confirmed by one of her best friends in a heartbreaking statement.
Louise's career is marked by her portrayal of Mary Hartman, a character that became iconic for its satirical take on American consumerism and suburban life.
The show was produced by Norman Lear, aired five nights a week and tackled various social issues with humour and wit.
Louise's performance earned her an Emmy nomination in 1976.
Louise Lasser's career highlights
Her role in Woody's debut film, What's Up Tiger Lily? featured her as the voice of Suki Yaki, as her career also included roles in movies such as Requiem for a Dream and Happiness.
For those new to the room, Woody Allen and Louise Lasser were married from 1966 to 1970. While their marriage was relatively short, the two remained lifelong friends, and the actress became a frequent star in her former partner’s early films.
The late actress is survived by her partner, Michael Citriniti. Her legacy as a pioneering figure in television comedy and her influence on the genre remain enduring.