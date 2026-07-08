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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid 'The Woman in Me' biopic buzz

The 'Criminal' crooner speaks out after Liz Meriwether takes on board for singer's biopic

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid The Woman in Me biopic buzz
Britney Spears makes cryptic post amid 'The Woman in Me' biopic buzz 

Britney Spears has made a cryptic post after her bombshell memoir The Woman in Me gets Liz Meriwether's attention.

The Gimme More crooner – who is currently on her healing process has shared a message alongside a snap of a mystery man on her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026. 

Cryptic message 

Notably, the image Spears, 44, described with her feelings as she poetically penned, "I wonder what he's thinking. I wonder what he sees. I wonder what his name is. Is he real? Does he bleed."

"I see precise perfection. So wise beyond compare. I’m humbled to post this picture. But my friend said truth or dare," the Toxic singer stated in the caption.

Is Britney Spears dating?

However, fans were left confused when a new snap of a random man sparked chaos on social media, as many believed the singer’s post indicated she had found her soulmate after a challenging year. 

Notably, the mom of two has not revealed further details about her current relationship.

Britney Spears' biopic 

This update also came to fans' attention after a report claimed that two-time Emmy-winning screenplay writer has opted for Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, for her next biopic.

The potential biopic, which will be produced in collaboration with Universal, is re-teaming with the creative team behind the Wicked films, with Jon M. Chu attached to direct and Marc Platt set to produce.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will be based on Spears' best-selling memoir she published in 2023.

About singer's 2023 memoir 

In The Woman in Me, the singer recounted her career from teen pop stardom through several high-profile romances, and dissed her former partner, Justin Timberlake and her public mental breakdown.

The decision has been made after the late singer's highly-publicised biopic, Michael, was released; after its launch, the studios are now looking for music superstars to give the movie treatment to.

So far, Britney Spears has not publicly commented on the upcoming biopic centred on her life.

DUI controversy 

This is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, the critically acclaimed singer was arrested for suspected driving under the influence in Southern California on March 4, 2026, after witnesses reported her swerving and braking erratically. She ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

To take accountability, Spears voluntarily checked into a substance abuse treatment facility.

As a result, prosecutors offered a plea deal allowing her to avoid jail time. In May 2026, she pleaded guilty to 'wet reckless' driving (a reduced charge for reckless driving with alcohol involvement) and was sentenced to 12 months of informal probation and was urged to take DUI educational classes.  

Since then, the singer has been receiving treatment at the rehabilitation centre.  

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