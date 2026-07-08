Prince William wins hearts with sweet gesture as Prince Harry faces fresh UK blow

Prince William has drawn fresh attention with his latest public appearance, as his actions were seen as revealing his "true colours" while Prince Harry faced a significant setback during his visit to the UK.
On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain, where he met pupils and wished Team Wales good luck ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The visit generated buzz after one moment led some observers to compare William with Prince Harry amid continued attention on the Duke and Meghan Markle.
Social media buzzed after footage emerged of William meeting Finnie, with many users considering his meeting exposed his "true colours."
One account shared a video of William, writing: "The Prince of Wales and Finnie."
During the engagement William was seen smiling and laughing after engaging with the mascot.
The video showed the pupils and staff engaging warmly with the Prince throughout the visit.
After the video went viral many users commented on the Future King of Britain’s recent appearance.
One said: "I love this,” while another wrote, "The traffic cone on the mascot is great!"
The third stated, "I’ll bet he was in a great mood today! Whilst Prince William was having fun and fist bumping a mascot horse, his younger brother has ended up looking like a horse's a***."
Another replied: "William must be having a fantastic day."
Meanwhile, a fourth commented, "Silly billy Harry."
Prince Harry lost his legal battle
Notably, William’s outing came shortly after Prince Harry lost his High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited.
The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John and others’ claims over alleged unlawful information gathering by Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers were dismissed by a High Court judge.
In his ruling, Justice Nicklin said he accepted Prince Harry's evidence, noting the Duke wanted the court to understand the personal impact of the case.