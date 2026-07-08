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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kris Jenner gives loving shout-out to ‘thoughtful and caring’ Penelope Disick on her 14th

Kris Jenner pens a loving note to ring in 14th birthday of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Kris Jenner gives loving shout-out to ‘thoughtful and caring’ Penelope Disick on her 14th
Kris Jenner gives loving shout-out to ‘thoughtful and caring’ Penelope Disick on her 14th

It’s Penelope Disick’s special day – and her grandma Kris is celebrating it in a loving way.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 8, Kris Jenner gave a heartwarming shout-out to her second oldest grandchild as she turned 14.

In the post, The Kardashians alum gushed over her granddaughter, calling her “thoughtful and caring.”

“Happy 14th Birthday to our precious Penelope!!! I can’t believe how quickly time has flown and what an incredible young lady you are!! You are so smart, thoughtful, creative, confident, funny, and so caring, and I couldn’t be more proud of you,” penned the 70-year-old.


She continued, “And to top it off, you are beautiful inside and out! Watching you grow has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and I treasure every moment we spend together. I can’t wait to see what exciting adventures are ahead for you. Happy birthday, P! I love you beyond measure and thank God for you every single day.”

Accompanying the loving tribute was a carousel of throwback photos from Penelope’s childhood and recent years, showing heartwarming glimpses of her with her family and parents – Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Who is Penelope Disick?

Penelope Scotland Disick
Penelope Scotland Disick

Born on July 8, 2012, in California’s Los Angeles, Penelope Scotland Disick is an American media personality and the daughter of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and socialite Scott Disick.

She is the second eldest grandchild of the high-profile Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian first met Scott Disick in 2006 at a house party in Mexico, hosted by their mutual friend Joe Francis.

From 2006 to 2015, the couple was in an on-and-off-again relationship and welcomed three children – sons Mason Dash Disick and Reign Aston Disick, and a daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick – during that duration.

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