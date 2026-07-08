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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
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'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of 'King', set to release at the end of the year

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
King becomes Shah Rukh Khans most expensive film? Real budget revealed
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed

Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited big screen return is becoming more expensive with each day.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the filming of King is set to be wrapped up by August 2026, after a year and 3 months of work, with the movie being filmed across the globe for more than 150 days.

The action design of the film also requires high-level VFX, which is being done by Shah Rukh Khan's own company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, with all the expenses, King is set to become Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film, surpassing his previous best Jawan.

"Shah Rukh Khan always believes in delivering an uncompromised product to the audience," said a source.

They added, "King started-off as an action thriller, but the ambition of SRK and Sid have made it a tentpole action thriller, with some of the biggest action sequences that the audience will get to witness on the spectacle."

What is the budget for 'King'?

The source claimed that the budget of King is around INR 450 crore, excluding print and publicity, as well as the acting fees of Shah Rukh Khan.

"All the money spent is to ensure an uncompromised cinematic experience to the audience. You will see every penny spent by the makers on the screen, as it's a new Shah Rukh Khan experience," the insider noted.

Siddharth Anand breaks silence on 'King' budget


Reacting to the reports about the extravagant budget of King, director Siddhart Anand simply penned "false" on social media, dismissed all the claims.

However, no official statement followed.

About 'King'


King reunites Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om leads, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, on the big screen.

Moreover, the film also features Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

King is set for theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

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