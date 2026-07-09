Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Prince Harry welcomes press back for final UK engagement after legal blow

The Duke of Sussex is expected to resume allowing press coverage for his remaining scheduled

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Prince Harry welcomes press back for final UK engagement after legal blow
Prince Harry welcomes press back for final UK engagement after legal blow

Prince Harry is set to allow media access during the final public engagement of his London visit before departing the capital.

The Duke of Sussex is set to visit a children's hospital in Birmingham after attending private engagements at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Wednesday, which were closed to the media.

The visit is the latest event in his five-day series of solo engagements across the country.

Organisers said the decision to bar pooled media from Wednesday's event was made a day earlier due to the ongoing heatwave.

Harry is set to resume media access for the rest of his scheduled appearances.

Prince Harry legal blow on UK trip

According to reports, Meghan Markle was originally expected to join Prince Harry at the Chelsea engagement, but security concerns led to a change in plans, with Meghan, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex remaining in the US.


The Duchess had originally been expected to join him for engagements during this UK trip, but plans were changed last week when it was determined that Meghan and their children would not travel to London over security worries.

The duke learned of the legal ruling while attending an Invictus Games Foundation event at Chatham House on Tuesday.

The judge ruled in favour of Associated Newspapers Limited, rejecting the claims brought by Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John.

He drew criticism over his response to the judgment, calling it a "complete and obvious whitewash" in a joint statement with Lady Lawrence.

Royal family busy schedule

To note, on Wednesday, the royal family is also busy with their engagements as King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carrying out a joint engagement in central London today, while Prince William visits Hastings to meet the local fishing community and youth organisations.

There remains no indication that Harry will have any meeting with his father during his current stay in Britain.

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