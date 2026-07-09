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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: 'proudest achievement'

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker performed 12 sold out shows in Wembley Stadium

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: proudest achievement
Harry Styles earns special honour after record-breaking Wembley run: 'proudest achievement'

Harry Styles has been recognised for his extraordinary effort in inspiring young people after wrapping up the record-breaking Wembley residency, where he performed 12 sold-out shows.

After setting a brand new record, the former One Direction member received a Blue Peter gold badge for his headline-making music career and impressive achievements.

Harry Styles reacts to the Blue Peter gold badge


Receiving the badge, Harry was overcome with emotions as he expressed his disblief.

"I grew up watching Blue Peter and I never thought I would get one of these...this might be my proudest achievement," said Harry.

Addressing fans and viewers of the show, he added, "If you are watching Blue Peter, I wish you luck in all your future endeavours, keep dreaming and treat people with kindness."

About the Blue Peter gold badge

The Blue Peter gold badge is awarded to individuals in recognition of extraordinary achievements.

Harry was presented with his badge by Shini Muthukrishnan backstage at his record-breaking 12th Wembley Stadium show.

Previous recipients of the award include Ed Sheeran, Madonna and Sir Paul Mc Cartney.

A special episode of Blue Peter filmed on location at Wimbledon, which also shows Harry being awarded his badge, will air on Friday at 5 p.m. on CBBC.

Harry Styles' Wembley Stadium run


The 32-year-old concluded the London leg of his Together, Together tour on Saturday night during which he performed 12 shows.

Harry's Wembley Stadium run marks the most performances by any artists in a single year at the venue, surpassing Coldplay's 10-night run last summer.

The Grammy-winning singer has been recognised with a Guinness World Record for the longest residency by a musician at Wembley during a single run.

Harry Styles, who kicked off the London residency of his Together Together tour on June 12, is next set to perform in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City and Melbourne, with the tour set to wrap up in Sydney on December 13.

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