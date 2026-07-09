Heidi Klum’s longtime dream comes true with unforgettable Times Square moment

Heidi Klum is overwhelmed by her latest achievement.
The Devil Wears Prada actress took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9, to share a heartfelt update with fans, revealing that her longtime dream came true with an iconic Times Square moment.
In the post, the actress dropped two snaps of the Times Square, displaying Klum’s hit reality TV series’ poster, marking a milestone moment in her career.
What is Times Square?
For those unfamiliar, Times Square is a major intersection and entertainment hub in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, and is famous across the globe for its bright digital billboards, bustling crowds, and central role in the theatre industry.
Heidi Klum shares about her milestone achievement
Captioning the post, Heidi Klum shared that it was her longtime dream to be featured at the Times Square.
She stated, “A girl’s dream come true being up here in Times Square. I have had the pleasure many times, but it never gets old. Thank you to all of our @projectrunway fans for watching for so many years. Season 22 premieres tonight on @freeform, @hulu, and @disneyplus. I can’t wait for you to see it.”
About Project Runway
Created by Eli Holzman and hosted by Heidi Klum, Project Runway is an American reality TV show that first aired on December 1, 2004.
In the series, “aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel,” as shared by IMDb.
Project Runway Season 22
The Season 22 of Project Runway is set to premiere today, July 9, 2026. The show airs on Freeform and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.