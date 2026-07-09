Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding photos release: Dior finally makes big announcement

Swifties’ eagerness for exclusive glimpses of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reaches fever pitch after major update.
The breathtaking photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s dreamy wedding at Madison Square Garden, New York on July 3, are just on the way, per an official from Dior.
In an exclusive interview with The New York Times, a Dior spokesperson was asked about the 14-time Grammy winner’s wedding dress, which was designed by Jonathan Anderson.
To which the official responded, there won’t be no runway look, no leak, the wedding photos will come straight from Taylor.
The spokesperson further clarified that “We aren't sure when that might be.”
Meanwhile, during his conversation with Women’s Wear Daily magazine Taylor’s wedding dress designer, Jonathan expressed that "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends."
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
The NFL star and the Midnights hitmaker’s intimate wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler with a large number of Hollywood bigwigs in attendance.
As per the insider, Taylor left Travis feeling extremely emotional with her heartfelt wedding vows.
“Taylor talked about how Travis was the guy in high school who, even though he was the star athlete, would go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime,” an insider told People magazine.
“And Taylor talked about how she wished she knew someone like that when she was in high school. It was so special,” they added.
While another source claimed that “Travis was very emotional during the vows.
Meanwhile a guest told NBC News, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot exactly one year after their engagement announcement.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” the singer wrote alongside a heartfelt photo of her holding Travis’s head with her giant engagement ring doing all the talking.