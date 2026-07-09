Will D4vd face death penalty? Celeste Rivas murder case gets major update

The murder case against D4vd has received a pivotal update, as he gears up to stand trial for the horrifying murder of the 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.
On Tuesday, July 7, a judge ordered that the murder case will move forward toward a preliminary hearing later this month.
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared at a status hearing, where the judge finalised July 21 as the start date for the preliminary hearing.
The new date was finalised days after the singer's legal team asked for more time.
Celeste Rivas' body discovery
Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name at a Hollywood tow yard.
The Romantic Homicide was charged for the murder of the teen on April 20, 2026, eight months after the teen's dead body was found. She had been reported missing in 2024, when she was just 13.
D4vd to face death penalty?
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office have yet to decide whether they want to pursue the death penalty.
As of now, D4vd has been facing multiple charges, including the special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, as the singer allegedly invited the teen to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025; murder for financial gain; to protect his music career amid allegations of romance with a minor; and killing a witness in a criminal investigation.
What is a preliminary hearing?
A preliminary hearing is a procedure in which the court determines whether the prosecutor's indictment is reasonable and whether there is sufficient evidence and charges to send the defendant to trial before a formal trial.
Los Angeles County Distruct Attorney Nathan Hochman said in April, "There are additional charges against Mr. Burke, including continuous sexual acts, lewd and lascivious sexual acts with an individual under 14 years old."
Celeste Rivas' decomposed body details
Her severely decomposed head and body were found in a black cadaver bag, while her severed arms and legs were found in a second bag on September 8, 2025.
According to the prosecution's filing, D4vd was the last perso to drive the Tesla on July 29, 2025.
How D4vd and Celeste Rivas' alleged relationship begin?
As per the prosecution's brief, D4vd and Celeste met in January 2022 when she was just 11, and they began a "sexual relationship" in November 2023 when she was 13 and he was 18.
Notably, the preliminary hearing is expected to last three to five days, during which evidence in the case will be reviewed.
D4vd is being held without bail.