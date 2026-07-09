Bonnie Tyler dead at 74: What to know about ‘Making Love’ singer's cause of death

Bonnie Tyle has died at the age of 74 following complications after surgery.
A message on her website on Thursday read, “Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”
The reports claim that the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer suffered cardiac arrest following surgery and was placed in an induced coma.
Tyler required emergency surgery for a perforated intestine caused by a ruptured appendix while at her Algarve home in Portugal.
A spokesperson for the Making Love singer confirmed at the time, “Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please.”
The statement said, “We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”
Bonnie Tyler health issues
In May, it was first reported that Tyler had started feeling health issues.
She had reportedly been confined to bed for two days at her Algarve home before her husband, Robert Sullivan, took her to a private hospital, from where she was transferred to Faro.
A day earlier, when her health woes first emerged, the spokesman had said, “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.”
Sharing about the surgery, the spokesperson said, “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”
They concluded, “We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”
According to reports, she was being treated in an intermediate care unit before her condition reportedly worsened, requiring intensive care.
To note, Bonnie Tyler has had an impressive career and in 2023 was awarded an MBE for services to music.