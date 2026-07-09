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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up

The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker fuels excitement for her upcoming fourth studio album with latest outing

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up
Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up

Keeping her newlywed look casual, Dua Lipa is all focused on her upcoming album.

The Levitating singer made a stylish appearance in New York City on Wednesday, July 8, as work on her brand-new fourth studio album ramps up.

In the photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram, the 30-year-old singer was seen rocking a casual yet stylish look, dressed in a black tank top, which was paired with an unbuttoned white shirt and blue jeans.

She accessorized the look with a black handbag, matching sandals, and a pair of stylish sunglasses, adding a chic touch to her appearance.

“It looks like Dua Lipa is hard at work on new music! The Grammy-winning singer was seen leaving Electric Lady Studios after another recording session,” shared Just Jared on its official Instagram handle.


Lipa, who recently tied the knot with Callum Turner in an intimate wedding ceremony, was seen leaving Electric Lady Studios, where she has been spotted several times in the past days.

With another visit to the recording studio, Lipa appears to be fully immersed in work on her upcoming fourth studio album, signaling that the project is moving ahead at full pace.

Prior to her latest appearance, the British singer was also seen at Electric Lady Studios on June 30, July 1 and July 2, 2026.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marriage

Dua Lipa’s frequent appearances at the studio come just a month after she tied the knot with Callum Turner in an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026.

Dua Lipa makes stylish appearance as work on 4th studio album ramps up

Their nuptials were followed by a lavish, three-day star-studded wedding ceremonies in Sicily, Italy, between June 6 and 8.

Dua Lipa’s most recent album

Dua Lipa released her most-recent, third studio album, titled Radical Optimism, two years ago on May 3, 2024.

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