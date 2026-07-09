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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Jon Bon Jovi celebrates long-awaited stage comeback after vocal surgery

Jon Bon Jovi triumphantly returned to the stage on Tuesday night, four years after he underwent surgery

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jon Bon Jovi celebrates long-awaited stage comeback after vocal surgery
Jon Bon Jovi celebrates long-awaited stage comeback after vocal surgery

Jon Bon Jovi made an emotional return to the stage four years after throat surgery sidelined his performing career, marking a major milestone in his recovery as he reunited with fans for his long-awaited comeback.

The rock icon marked his stage comeback with the opening night of Bon Jovi's Forever Tour at Madison Square Garden.

As reported by People, the concert ran for over two hours and featured a 21-song setlist.

The Always hitmaker is set to return to Madison Square Garden for eight more July shows before taking the tour to the United Kingdom in August.

Bon Jovi took to Instagram this week ahead of the opening tour date.

“A lot of hard work and talented people helped get us here.. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in building the Forever Tour,” he wrote to his nearly three million followers.

The It's My Life singer added, “Now it's our turn to do what we do best Let's do it boys!!”

Jon Bon Jovi kicked off Tuesday night's show by singing the opening line of the Beatles' With a Little Help from My Friends, People reported.

Making a reference to his surgery, he sang the line, “What would you do if I sang out of tune?”

Elsewhere in the concert, he reflected, “I haven't heard the roar of a crowd in four years and I didn't know if I would remember what that was like.”

Bon Jovi shared that he was “grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal.”

Jon Bon Jovi health issue

Jon Bon Jovi celebrates long-awaited stage comeback after vocal surgery

To note, he provided an encouraging health update less than a month ago after revealing in 2024 that his future as a touring performer was uncertain.

In June, Jon Bon Jovi said he had fully recovered after a lengthy recovery, recalling the shock of learning his vocal cord had been damaged.

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