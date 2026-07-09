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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi romance takes a ‘serious’ turn after major approval

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner reportedly started dating in January this year

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi romance takes a ‘serious’ turn after major approval
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi romance takes a ‘serious’ turn after major approval

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have failed to hide feelings for each other as their romance has taken an intense turn after recent getaway.

Just days after spending the 4th of July weekend with Hailey and Justin Bieber in Idaho – an inside source has offered some exclusive insights into the budding romance of Hollywood’s new IT couple.


Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, an insider revealed, “They are very serious and exclusive.”

“Everyone around them can see how madly in love they are and how well their relationship works,” added the source.

As per the insider, the 30-year-old model and the Euphoria actor “share a love for the outdoors, so traveling together and escaping into nature has become one of their favorite ways to spend quality time.”


The source further claimed that “Friends think Jacob brings out the best in Kendall, and she is really happy right now.”

“Everyone approves of him, and it’s going well so far,” they added.

The source further claimed that “Kendall especially likes that Jacob is very funny and easy to be around, and she seems really happy and relaxed when she’s with him.”

“They’ve been spending more private time together behind the scenes and have become much more comfortable in each other’s inner circles,” added the source.

When did Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi start dating?

The rumours of their relationship spread like a wildfire after their sighting at the Coachella 2026 in April.

However – per the reports, the couple had started dating in January this year, with an insider claiming at the time that, Jacob and Kendall have “become very close recently.”

“They were excited to get away to Hawaii and have some downtime together,” added the source.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner’s past relations

Before dating Kendall, the Wuthering Heights hitmaker Elordi dated Olivia Jade Giannulli on and off from 2021 to 2025.

While the Kendall has been single since 2025 after her relationship with Devin Booker and Bad Bunny.

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