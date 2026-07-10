Andrew receive shocking update from Virginia Giuffre family ahead of major Royal reunion

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has received a fresh setback ahead of a major royal reunion after the family of Virginia Giuffre revealed they are "actively working" to have him appear before a parliamentary hearing.
Skye Roberts, Giuffre’s brother, said the hearings could mirror U.S. congressional inquiries, with witnesses expected to give evidence, as part of his efforts to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to Britain.
He confirmed he is preparing to visit Britain to meet with Andy Burnham, amid growing speculation the Makerfield MP could eventually succeed Keir Starmer.
"I think the UK is at a really pivotal moment. I could see the same structure starting to get created there with the House Oversight Committee here," he explained.
Roberts shared, "There are a lot of things going on with Parliament. We are actively working behind the scenes to guide that. Stay tuned.”
He noted, "One hundred per cent, you will be seeing lots of UK stuff coming forward."
Amanda said they are urging UK authorities to launch a formal investigation.
If the proposal is implemented, Mountbatten-Windsor could be among those asked to give evidence.
During testimony before the U.S. House Oversight Committee, Bill Gates admitted to two affairs and said he believed Epstein had contemplated using them for blackmail.
Roberts told reporters that Thames Valley Police are reportedly planning a trip to the U.S. as part of their ongoing investigation into Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.
He said: "I do know for certain they did reach out, they are taking this very seriously and wanted to be very clear they are investigating sexual misconduct."
Royal family reunion
Notably this update came after King Charles and Meghan Markle are reportedly in ongoing discussions for a highly anticipated private family reunion in the UK, driven largely by the King’s desire to see his grandchildren.
Prince Harry arrived in the UK solo earlier this week, but multiple reports confirm that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet are now expected to join him for a short, low-profile visit
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest
Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The force stated in May that it was considering possible sexual offence allegations as part of its ongoing inquiry into Prince Andrew's alleged misconduct in public office.
The arrest came after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following publication of the Epstein Files.