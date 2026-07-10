Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See 

Lily Collins is celebrating a special day with her special one, whom she calls her "my one."
The Emily in Paris actress, who appeared in the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series earlier this year, has offered a rare peek into her private life with her husband, Charlie McDowell.
On Friday, July 10th, Lily turned to her Instagram account to scribble the heartwarming tribute for her special one.
"Another trip around the sun for my favourite person. Every year I love you more, laugh harder, and find even more reasons to admire you," Collins shared.
The Love, Rosie actress continued, "You keep our family grounded and make anywhere I am with you feel like home. I’m so grateful for all you do for the incredible man and father you are."
"A little green in every slide because this season of life has been full of growth, and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else," the Blind Side starlet added.
She concluded her post, stating, "I love you beyond words. Happy birthday, my one."
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's relationship timeline
For those unaware, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot in Colorado on September 4, 2021.
The couple initially met in 2019 on the set of his film, Gilded Rage and welcomed their first child, daughter Tove Jane, via surrogate in January 2025.
Their romance quickly blossomed while Lily was shooting the first season of Emily in Paris.
The actress has openly spoken about how special it was to experience the city's romance with her now-husband during overnight shoots.
Lily Collins career highlights
On a professional front, Lily Collins has wrapped her long-running Netflix series, Emily in Paris, in which she portrayed Emily Cooper, an ambitious and bubbly 20-something American marketing executive from the Midwest who lands her dream job in Paris.
Challenging role of Lily Collins'
For the sixth and final season of the show, the actress has stunned her fans with a shocking weight transformation; she sparked buzz when she appeared at the Calvin Klein Showcase in New York.
Despite the online speculation scrutinising her weight, Lily Collins has not responded to these weight loss rumours.