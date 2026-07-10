Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know

The highly anticipated Bollywood film Ramayana is set to unveil its first look at San Diego Comic Con 2026.
According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are set to attend the event on July 23, where the first-ever look of the upcoming project will be shared with the fans.
Ramayana trailer released in New Delhi?
The announcement about the exclusive presentation by the cast and makers at San Diego's event came just days after local media reported that the producers were preparing a big trailer launch in New Delhi on July 18.
About San Diego Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con is one of the world's biggest pop culture events known for hosting major cinema announcements, including updates linked to Marvel, DC and many major Hollywood franchises.
The Ramayana first look will be revealed in Ballroom 20, one of the largest venues for the event, at 3:15 p.m. on July 23.
The details about the film on the SDCC website read, “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”
It added, “Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus, and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana) and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world’s oldest and most enduring epics.”
About 'Ramayana'
Based on the ancient Indian epic, Ramayan will see Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash as Ravana.
The Comic-Con event is expected to give global audiences their first look at Ramayana, including its first trailer, and it aims to present Ramayana as a worldwide cinematic extravaganza as opposed to a conventional Bollywood release.
Notably, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026.