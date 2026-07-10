Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy

Patricia Greene, the longest-serving cast member of BBC Radio 4 The Archers has passed away at the age of 95.
On Friday, July 10, the heartbreaking news was announced on the Today programme, where the station's controller, Mohit Bakaya, described Greene's contribution to the drama as "outstanding".
Patricia Greene's journey with 'The Archers
The actress played Jill Archer in the hit soap for nearly seven decades, her first appearance being in 1957.
Following her death announcement, a statement also read, "It has been a pleasure to hear her ever-evolving portrayal of Jill over the decades."
"Ambridge will not be the same without her, and all of us here at BBC Radio 4 send our love and condolences to her family at this difficult time," the statement continued.
Jeremy Howe, who edits The Archers, called Greene "utterly singular, a fabulous and raucously funny raconteur" in a statement, calling her depiction of Jill "formidable, but also wonderfully warm, loving and enormous fun".
He shared that it was "an incredible privilege to work with her".
About 'The Archer'
The Archers is the longest running daily serialised radio drama, airing since 1951.
It now airs six days a week, with 13-minute episodes following the lives of those living in the fictional farming village of Ambridge.
Patricia Greene joined The Archers after training at the Royal Centre School of Speech and Drama in London.
Greene, who was awarded an MBE in 1997 also worked in ITV soap Crossroads and BBC shows, including Doctors and Casualty.
She moved into a care home in August 2023 but continued to record The Archers.
'The Archers' Royal connection
Ahead of the heartbreaking news about Patricia Greene, The Archers made headline after the Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise cameo in Thursday's episode.
In a behind-the-scenes snaps taken in May, when she secretly recorded her segment, Sophie was seen smiling in front of her script and microphone.
The episode, in the drama's 75th anniversary year, aired at 19:00 BST and revealed Sophie as a surprise guest at the fictional Borchester Show, in her real-life role as honorary president of charity Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF).