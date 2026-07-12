Princess Kate crowns Linda Nosková Wimbledon Champion after dramatic final

Princess Kate took centre stage at Wimbledon as she presented the Ladies' Singles trophy to Linda Nosková following a thrilling final.
The victory secured Nosková's first Grand Slam title after she won a thrilling all-Czech Wimbledon final 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
The ninth seed also became the youngest women's champion at SW19 since Petra Kvitová 15 years ago.
The 21-year-old held her nerve to overcome 10th seed Muchová in a dramatic contest.
Kate, who is a Patron of the All England Club, was seen sharing a few congratulatory words with Nosková before presenting her with the prestigious silverware.
"I’m so glad I could play my first Grand Slam final with you. I think we made history today," she said, as she clutched onto the prestigious trophy.
"I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us, no matter the result today."
The 21-year-old Czech fought back tears as she dedicated her victory to her late mother, Ivana, who passed away in 2024 after a long battle with cancer.
Although she looked on course for a straight-sets victory with a 5-2 lead in the second set, the contest soon became far more challenging.
Princess Kate looks radiant in red as she steps out solo for Wimbledon
At the prestigious sport event, the Princess of Wales stunned in a gorgeous red outfit as she stepped out solo for the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final this afternoon.
She wore a lavish £795 Roland Mouret drape dress, leaving fans in awe.
The princess let her long brunette hair flow elegantly behind her.
Before taking her seat in the Royal Box alongside her brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, the princess greeted guests backstage.
During the event, she also thanked organisers for their efforts and "for having me", and hailed "the spirit and the day out" of Wimbledon finals day.