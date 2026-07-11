Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
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Sci-Tech

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships

Apple may be able to introduce a more expensive iPhone after consumers have already adjusted to higher flagship smartphone prices

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships

Apple’s decision to release the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September is being viewed as a strategic advantage instead of a setback.

While competitors like Google and Samsung are releasing their flagship places during the summer, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to use the additional time to study market trends, refine its marketing strategy and capitalize on consumer demand before the holiday shopping season.

Some credible analysts believe the later release enables Apple to benefit from insights gained from rival product releases before introducing its own premium devices.

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships


Higher pricing may face less resistance

Increasing component and manufacturing costs are likely to push phone prices higher across the industry.

Since the company’s Galaxy and Google's Pixel flagships are expected to debut with higher price tags ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro launches, Apple could avoid the initial consumer backlash over premium pricing.

By launching later, Apple may be able to introduce a more expensive iPhone after consumers have already adjusted to higher flagship smartphone prices.

iOS 27 offers a unified experience

Another advantage for Apple is the simultaneous rollout of iOS 27 across compatible iPhones. Unlike Android, where software updates are released gradually across different manufacturers and regions, Apple's unified ecosystem ensures that new and existing iPhone users receive the latest operating system at the same time.

The extended beta testing period is also likely to assist Apple deliver a more stable software experience when the iPhone 18 Pro launches.

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