Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11

Spelling Bee is one of the most exhilarating and highly popular daily word challenge given by the New York Times,‘ offering you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.
Though it sounds very simple, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them is the real challenge. The actual prize is the pangram, an easy word using all seven letters, while concealing in plain sight.
Today’s Spelling Bee answers:
11 letter word:
lilliputian
8 letter words:
palatial, plantain
7 letter words:
nuptial, initial, lantana, nautili, palatal, pintail, pitapat, tilapia
6 letter words:
attain, intuit, natant, patina, pinata, plaint, pliant, pulpit, tallit, tannin, uptilt
5 letter words:
atilt, inapt, input, natal, paint, pipit, plait, plant, taint, taunt, titan, tulip, tutti, unapt, unlit, until, uplit
4 letter words:
alit, anti, aunt, lilt, lint, pant, pint, pita, plat, punt, putt, tail, tali, tall, tapa, taut, till, tilt, tint, tipi, tuna, tutu, unit
Here's how to play the Spelling Bee Puzzle?
The puzzle consist of a honeycomb-shaped grid with seven letters, including a center letter highlighted in yellow.
Your must aim to generate as many valid English words as possible using the given letters.
The center letter should be included in every word you form.
Letters can be used more than once and arranged in any order.
Every word must be at least four letters long, shorter words don’t count.
Proper nouns, abbreviations, and offensive words aren’t accepted.
All valid words are often common English terms, as per NYT.
You earn points based on word length, with longer words giving you more points.
Each day’s puzzle includes at least one pangram (a word that uses all seven letters).