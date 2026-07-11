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2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records

Record-shattering U.S. viewership marks 2026 World Cup success

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records
2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is proving to be a massive hit in the United States, shattering long-standing television and streaming records. Across the country, fans are tuning in at unprecedented levels cementing the tournament as a central cultural event of the summer.

A historic surge in viewership

The excitement began with the opening matches where over 54 million people across the U.S., Mexico and Canada tuned in to watch their respective nations. In the U.S., the tournament has repeatedly broken records for soccer telecasts.


The U.S. Men’s National Team Round of 16 match against Belgium drew a staggering 50 million viewers across Fox and Telemundo, confirming that Americans are embracing the game like never before.

Beyond the home team

Interest extends far beyond games featuring the U.S. team. The Round of 16 thriller between Mexico and England became a major draw pulling in an average of 46.7 million viewers. This figure surpassed the U.S. team’s own knockout game proving that domestic audiences are deeply invested in the global spectacle.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup is an overwhelming success,” stated Michael Mulvihill, FOX Sports President of Insight & Analytics, adding that “more than 90 million Americans and counting have tuned in to FOX Sports.”

Digital and streaming milestones

Record-shattering U.S. viewership marks 2026 World Cup success
Record-shattering U.S. viewership marks 2026 World Cup success

Streaming platforms have also seen explosive growth. Telemundo and Peacock reported that total minutes consumed have already surpassed the combined totals of the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. Digital engagement is at an all-time high with billions of social media views and record-breaking online interactions.

A new era for American soccer

With this level of engagement, experts suggest this World Cup is rivaling the reach of the NFL, traditionally the most-watched sport in America. Even with the U.S. and Mexico teams exiting the bracket, broadcasters remain in a strong position, as fans continue to follow the remaining tournament action.

The 2026 event has officially set a new benchmark for how major sporting events are consumed across North America homes

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