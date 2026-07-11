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  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup

South African footballer Jayden Adams, 25, has died weeks after the 2026 World Cup

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup
Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup

The South African football community is in mourning following the tragic death of national team midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25. The news confirmed on July 11, 2026, has shocked fans and officials alike coming only weeks after he represented “Bafana Bafana” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A rising star lost

Adams, who played for the prominent club Mamelodi Sundowns, was widely considered one of South Africa’s most promising talents. His professional journey began at Stellenbosch FC, where he became the club’s first academy graduate to sign a senior contract. He eventually moved to Mamelodi Sundowns, cementing his status as a key figure in the Premier Soccer League.

World Cup campaign

South African footballer Jayden Adams, 25, has died weeks after the 2026 World Cup
South African footballer Jayden Adams, 25, has died weeks after the 2026 World Cup

At the 2026 World Cup, Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches. His dedication was particularly noted during a difficult period; he played in a group-stage match against the Czech Republic just one day after the passing of his grandmother, Marianna Adams.

Tributes and official response

The sports world has responded with an outpouring of grief. South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, issued a heartfelt statement: “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams. South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents.”


The South African Football Players Union echoed these sentiments, stating: “Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, club, the football fraternity and the country at large.”

Investigation underway

As of now, the cause of death remains unconfirmed. Local authorities in Cape Town have opened an investigation after a 25-year-old man was found dead in the suburb of Schotschekloof. Officials have appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from speculation during this difficult time.

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