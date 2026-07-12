Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunite at Wimbledon, delighting fans

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta had an unexpected reunion after a long time at the tennis tournament Wimbledon, sparking excitement among fans.
The reunion occurred over 20 years after they both starred together for the first time in Andaaz.
On July 11, the Aisa Jadoo star uploaded a few stunning photos to her Instagram Stories along with Priyanka, penning down, "26 years later, happy girls are still the...."
On the other hand, the Bajirao Mastani artist wrote, "So good to see my girl Lara Bhupathi."
It is pertinent to mention that both the actresses Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta stepped into the showbiz industry together after starting their careers with modelling.
Both the shining stars, Lara and Priyanka received crowns in 2000 together, when Lara became Miss Universe in 2000, Priyanka became Miss World in that year.
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta's 'Andaaz' connection
For those unaware, Lara and Priyanka starred together in the hit film Andaaz, which premiered in 2003, gaining significant attraction all across the social media.
The actors also starred together in 2006's Don remake, starring Shah Rukh Khan. While they do not share screen space in Don, they do appear together in the film's 2011 sequel.
Additionally, Priyanka appeared in the 'You Get Me Rockin and Reeling' song from 2009's Billu, starring Shah Rukh, Lara, and Irrfan Khan.
The actress also appeared in the Khudaya Khair song as well from the same film, alongside Shah Rukh, Irrfan, and Lara.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with her highly anticipated new film, Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumara, and directed by SS Rajamouli.
The movie is slated to release on April 7, 2027.