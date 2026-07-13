Meghan Markle makes major announcement after 'disappointing' UK trip with Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle has made a key announcement after a secret United Kingdom trip with Prince Harry after four years.
The Duchess of Sussex – who reportedly was 'unpleasant' during the latest reunion with King Charles III is gearing up to make her first television appearance.
On Monday, July 13th, the official fan page of the Suits alum turned to Instagram stories to confirm her upcoming presence in MasterChef Australia's new season.
Surprise announcement
"Meghan will join MasterChef Australia as a guest judge on Sunday, July 26th at 7 pm on 10, setting a challenge built around seasonal produce and personal food stories," the caption stated.
For those unaware, the 44-year-old British royal family member serves as a guest judge on Season 18 of MasterChef Australia, which was filmed in Melbourne.
Meghan Markle's role in MasterChef Australia
During her upcoming surprise appearance, she mentors the top home cooks and tasks them with creating a dish based around a single seasonal ingredient while sharing the personal story behind their recipe.
She will appear alongside permanent judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli.
A disappointing reunion with King Charles
This surprise announcement came shortly after multiple British tabloids reported that the Duchess quietly joined her husband during his five-day trip to the United Kingdom, where the Duke also suffered a major loss in his battle with the Newspaper's editors over security.
The real reason behind the former actress' secret visit to the UK with her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was the reunion, which His Majesty has been waiting for since the royal couple left his homeland in 2020.
Notably, the 78-year-old – who met with his Montecito-based grandchildren for the first time has left out Prince William and Kate Middleton to avoid further family conflict.
Despite King Charles’s efforts, Meghan Markle was left disappointed with the ‘off-camera’ reunion fact; the Duke had to drop his wife and children at the last minute after Buckingham Palace’s aides confirmed that the king turned down his offer to let the Sussexes stay at the royal residence.
So far, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry has publicly shared their honest feedback after visiting King Charles with their two kids.